Kenya: Seme Man Kills 4-Metre Python After Attack On Pregnant Goat, Delivers It to Police

Kisumu — A dramatic wildlife incident unfolded at Kombewa Police Station in Seme Sub-County after a resident arrived with a large python he had killed for attacking his livestock.

A police report indicated the incident occurred on Monday at around 5.40pm, when a 35-year-old man identified as Willis Omondi Agak, from Kasimori Village, arrived at the station on a motorcycle carrying what appeared to be a cement bag containing a dead pregnant she-goat.

Upon opening the bag, officers were stunned to discover the carcass of a python measuring approximately four metres in length.

Agak told police he had tethered his pregnant goat at a nearby grazing field when he suddenly heard it bleating in distress.

Rushing to investigate, he found the python tightly coiled around the animal in an apparent attack.

He ran back to his house, armed himself with a spear, and returned to confront the reptile, eventually killing it.

The pregnant goat, valued at approximately Sh15,000, died during the attack.

Officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) were notified and later arrived at the station.

Both the goat carcass and the dead python were handed over to KWS for documentation and further action.

Human-wildlife conflict remains a recurring challenge in parts of Kisumu County, particularly in rural areas bordering natural habitats, where snakes and other wildlife occasionally stray into farmlands and homesteads.

Authorities have urged residents to report wildlife sightings promptly to KWS to prevent similar incidents and enhance community safety.