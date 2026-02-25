Nigerian Workers' Union Declares Support for Cuba, Condemns U.S. Blockade

"The struggle for Cuba's sovereignty is the world's struggle for justice."

Organised labour and other stakeholders on Tuesday reaffirmed their solidarity with Cuba, condemning what they described as external interference in the country's internal affairs.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, made the remarks at the Conference of the Nigeria Movement of Solidarity with the Cuban People in Abuja.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The conference was themed, "Cuba and All Countries Have the Right to Live."

Mr Ajaero described Cuba as "a beacon of dignity, placing human beings above profit," and commended the country's resilience in spite of what he termed over six decades of economic blockade by the United States.

He criticised Cuba's inclusion on the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, describing the designation as restrictive to the country's economy and access to international financial systems.

The NLC president called for the lifting of the blockade and an end to what he called campaigns against Cuba's internet

Speaking also, the Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Miriam Palmero, commended Nigeria's support for Cuba at the United Nations and praised the African Union's resolution condemning the US blockade.

Ms Palmero described the blockade as a policy intended to pressure Cuba, saying it had caused hardship for the population.

She also criticised recent US executive orders threatening sanctions on countries supplying fuel to Cuba, describing them as extraterritorial, illegal, and coercive, while reaffirming Cuba's rejection of threats, blackmail, and interference.

The ambassador urged members of the solidarity movement in Nigeria to strengthen mobilisation efforts across labour unions, youth groups and academic institutions as measures and injustice intensify against Cuba.

In his remarks, Rauf Aregbesola, former minister of Interior and president of the movement, commended the African Union's stance on the blockade.

Mr Aregbesola described the 64-year unilateral blockade as illegal, punitive and a violation of international law.

He highlighted Cuba's global humanitarian support, including sending over 9,000 medical personnel to save thousands during the Ebola and COVID-19 crises, and its role in Africa's liberation struggles.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria U.S., Canada and Africa Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He, however, called for global solidarity to collectively defend Cuba's sovereignty.

(NAN)