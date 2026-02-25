Malawi: Skeffa Chimoto, the Reggae Jamming Machine, Set to Drop 'Musanditaye' This Sunday

Excitement is already building in Malawi's music circles as celebrated reggae star Skeffa Chimoto prepares to release his latest single "Musanditaye" this coming Sunday, 1 March 2026.

The buzz has already begun. Snippets and conversations about the upcoming track are circulating rapidly on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, with music lovers eager to hear what the self-styled "Reggae Jamming Machine" has prepared this time.

Born in 1981 in Nkhotakota, Skeffa grew up in a family of eight and was named after his grandfather. His journey into music began in 2003 when he worked as a keyboardist and vocalist for several bands, including Patience Band--owned by Kwilimbe--and the Health Education Band.

Driven by ambition and a distinct musical vision, Skeffa later formed the Real Sounds Band, which became the foundation of his solo success. Through the band he released a string of well-received albums, including Nabola Moyo and Ndife Amodzi. Over the years, he has earned a reputation for energetic stage performances and songs that speak deeply about love, unity and everyday life.

Speaking on the Groove Podcast, Skeffa acknowledged the influence of Lovemore Mwanyama, whom he credits with playing a significant role in shaping both his life and his musical journey.

His upcoming song "Musanditaye" carries a powerful message drawn from real-life experiences. In the track, Skeffa reflects on people who show blind love yet fail to truly value others. The song urges listeners to appreciate and support one another while they are still alive, rather than waiting until it is too late.

The message also touches on loyalty and compassion--standing with people when they are going through difficult times. In a deeply spiritual moment within the song, Skeffa prays for God's mercy, grace and love as he continues his life journey and strives to "finish the race."

Off the stage, Skeffa remains a family man. Married to Thandi Chimoto, the artist has matured into one of Malawi's most respected and commercially successful musicians, commanding a loyal following across generations.

"Musanditaye" was produced by Skeffa himself at Real Sounds Studios, with additional production support from Mr Twice P.

As Sunday approaches, fans across Malawi are counting down to the release of what many already believe could become the next big anthem from the reggae jamming machine himself.