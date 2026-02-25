Zimbabwe: Tigere Reit Income Hits U.S.$2,6 Million

Discover morevehiclewaterDigital Newspaper AccessTigere Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) has announced a net income of US$2,6 million prompting a lucrative dividend payout.

A report for the period ended December 31 2025 shows that a quarterly dividend payment of US$847,250 was declared, amounting to 0.04602 US cents per unit, and will be distributed on or around March 18, 2026, to all unit holders registered as of March 13, 2026.

The REIT reported a significant 61% increase in net property income for the quarter, reaching US$2.73 million, driven by the inclusion of key assets such as Greenfields and Zimre Park Drive Thru in Q4, as well as Highland Park Phase 2's first full 12-month contribution. This growth was further supported by in-force lease escalations and favourable rental reversions from lease renewals at Highland Park Phase 1 and Chinamano Corner.

For the full year ended December 31, 2025, Tigere REIT posted a net income of US$2.67 million, more than double the US$1.34 million reported in 2024.

This performance aligns with the REIT's earnings expectations outlined in the pre-close statement issued in December 2025, despite the increasing competition in the retail sector.

"Operating efficiency showed improvement, with the expense ratio declining to 16.5% from 23.2% in 2024. The REIT's profitability per unit strengthened as well, with distributable income per unit rising 23.2% to US$0.197 and the dividend per unit increasing 28.2% to US$0.228.

"The dividend payout ratio increased to 103.2%, up from 99.2%, supported by retained earnings and limited capital expenditure needs for the upcoming year," said the company.

Tigere's debtors decreased by 61.6%, to US$52,014, resulting in a collection rate of 97.3%, up from 91.3% in the previous year.

The balance sheet remained robust, with no new debt, and investment property grew by 75.6%, bolstered by yield-accretive acquisitions and fair value adjustments at Highland Park and Chinamano Corner. Net asset value (NAV) increased to US$59.48 million, up from US$34.03 million the previous year.

The REIT's portfolio also benefited from high occupancy levels, ending the year at 97%. Newly acquired assets entered the portfolio with 100% leased lettable space. Notably, retail performance exceeded expectations, particularly at Greenfields, where restaurant and entertainment tenants surpassed sales targets in November and December.