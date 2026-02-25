Kenya: KCB Coach Outlines Major Target Despite Tough Start to Volleyball League Campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 25, 2026 - Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) women's volleyball team coach Japheth Munala has identified the national league title as their minimum target in the 2025/26 season.

Munala says they will be taking each game at a time, with an eye on dethroning Kenya Pipeline as the national champions.

"We know the task ahead is daunting, but we are determined as a team to head into the upcoming fixtures with the right mentality. Our objective is to win each game at a time and build towards winning the title at the end of the season," the gaffer said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The bankers lock horns with Young Spikers in the second leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) league at the Kasarani Stadium Indoor Arena on Wednesday afternoon before squaring up to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at the same venue on Sunday.

The former Malkia Strikers tactician is under no illusions over what to expect from the two teams.

"DCI is a formidable side, and their recent performances speak for themselves. Finishing second in last season's league shows their consistency and quality, and they've already demonstrated their strength again this season. However, we've prepared thoroughly for this encounter, and we are determined to prove that our last victory over them was well deserved and no coincidence," Munala said.

It has thus far been a mixed bag of results for the bankers, who have won once and lost twice.

However, their mission will be buoyed by the fact that they have a fully fit squad at Munala's disposal.

Munala will lean on the wealth of experience within his ranks, counting on seasoned campaigners Mercy Moim, Juliana Namutira, Esther Mutinda, and Belinda Barasa to provide leadership, stability, and composure on the big stage.

At the same time, he is expected to inject youthful energy and dynamism into the team's campaign, with rising stars Fridah Boke and Marlene Terry poised to play a pivotal role as the side pushes strongly for the title.