South Africa: Media Alert - Committee On Electricity to Be Briefed By Nersa On Escalation of Tariffs

25 February 2026
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Portfolio Committee on Electricity and Energy will today be briefed by the Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) on the escalation of electricity tariffs.

At the end of 2025, it was reported that the NERSA made a miscalculation in the revenue calculation for the 2025/26 Multi-Year Price Determination (MYPD6). Last year, the committee then invited NERSA to explain the miscalculation of the 2nd and 3rd year generation revenues allowed which saw an additional R54 billion in revenues allowed to Eskom. The entity presented to the committee on 10 September 2025. After this explanation was given, it was then reported that the error had escalated from R54 billion to R76 billion in January 2026.

Furthermore, the committee will discuss the shortlisting of candidates for appointment to the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) Board

Details of the meeting:

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Date: Wednesday, 25 February 2026

Time: 09:30 am

Venue: Committee Room 1, 90 Plein Street Cape Town

Members of the public may follow sittings live on Parliament TV (DStv Channel 408), via live stream on Parliament YouTube channel and Twitter page on the links below. You may subscribe to the Parliament YouTube channel to receive instant notification of live feeds.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ParliamentofRSA

Facebook: https://facebook.com/ParliamentofRSA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ParliamentofRSA

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.