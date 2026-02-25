South Africa: Media Alert - Committee On Electricity to Be Briefed By Nersa On Escalation of Tariffs

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Electricity and Energy will today be briefed by the Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) on the escalation of electricity tariffs.

At the end of 2025, it was reported that the NERSA made a miscalculation in the revenue calculation for the 2025/26 Multi-Year Price Determination (MYPD6). Last year, the committee then invited NERSA to explain the miscalculation of the 2nd and 3rd year generation revenues allowed which saw an additional R54 billion in revenues allowed to Eskom. The entity presented to the committee on 10 September 2025. After this explanation was given, it was then reported that the error had escalated from R54 billion to R76 billion in January 2026.

Furthermore, the committee will discuss the shortlisting of candidates for appointment to the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) Board

Details of the meeting:

Date: Wednesday, 25 February 2026

Time: 09:30 am

Venue: Committee Room 1, 90 Plein Street Cape Town

