Namibia: Nghitumbwa to Face Top Colombian

Namibia's WBO global super bantamweight champion Fillipus 'Energy' Nghitumbwa will take on the highly-rated Colombian, Leonardo Carillo of Colombia in Windhoek on 9 May.

Nghitumbwa, who has a record of 17 wins and two defeats, is ranked sixth in the world by the influential boxing website boxrec.com

He, however, can expect a tough encounter against Carillo, who also has an impressive record of 20 wins, one draw and one defeat, while he is ranked 14th in the world by the World Boxing Association.

Carillo's only defeat came against Mukhammad Shekhov of Uzbekistan more than two years ago, but since then he went on a winning streak of three fights.

The encounter will be the main fight in the 'Tribute to Dr Sam Shafishuna Nujoma Boxing Bonanza' which will feature several more top Namibian boxers like Mateus Heita and Harry Simon Junior, as well as several upcoming prospects, including Joy Nangolo, Naftalie Sheyapo and Martin Mukungu.

"Our goal is to improve their world ratings and ultimately secure opportunities for them to compete for a world championship, following our history of producing champions through this very platform. We owe this legacy to influential figures like Dr. Sam Shafishuna Nujoma, who recognised Namibia's potential," the MTC Nestor Sunshine Academy said in a press release issued yesterday.

"Boxing is not just about the fighters in the ring; it stimulates multiple sectors of the Namibian economy, impacting industries such as beauty (ring girls), fitness (gyms), medical (doctors and physiotherapists), catering and marketing. This event contributes to the economic landscape through various sectors and exemplifies youth empowerment by guiding young individuals from challenging circumstances to a better future, ultimately enabling them to provide for themselves and their families. Moreover, boxing events have the ability to attract global audiences of more than two billion viewers, both in-person and online, in a single night," it added.

The academy said that the Dr. Sam Shafishuna Nujoma Boxing Bonanza will become an annual event.

"This initiative serves to pay tribute to our Founding Father and acknowledge his contributions to our nation. We urge all leaders and members of the business community to support this event in any capacity, whether financially or in kind. We would also like to express our gratitude to our main sponsors, MTC, and co-sponsor Pstbet, supported by Namibia Tourism Board and other Sponsors to be confirmed for their continued support and investment in the sport," it said.

"Together, let us unite and support our young people as we continue with our struggle for economic emancipation," it added.