South Africa: Media Statement - Ad Hoc Committee Investigating Gen Mkhwanazi's Allegations Engages Extensively With Mr Brown Mogotsi

25 February 2026
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Ad Hoc Committee established to investigate allegations made by the South African Police Service's (SAPS) KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, yesterday engaged robustly with Mr Brown Mogotsi during his first appearance before the inquiry.

Acting Chairperson of the session, Mr Xola Nqola, said the engagement, which lasted several hours, was extensive and conducted in a robust manner. "Yet, we all remained respectful. We all had one goal in mind, and that was to obtain as much information as possible regarding his knowledge and evidence about the allegations of criminal infiltration and political interference in the criminal justice system," said Mr Nqola.

The Committee questioned Mr Mogotsi extensively on his credentials and background as a businessman, as well as his purported role as a crime intelligence agent. Members sought clarity on his professional history, business interests, sources of income and links to Crime Intelligence structures within SAPS.

Mr Mogotsi insisted that he was a crime intelligence agent and an informant, stating that he had worked with several handlers over the years and that, at one stage, he investigated controversial businessman Mr Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. However, he could not provide proof or supporting evidence of this claim.

He further submitted that he is currently an entrepreneur and that, over the years, he has been involved in crime intelligence activities, initially as an informant and later as a crime intelligence agent. He indicated that he has been a crime intelligence agent since 2009. During his testimony, Mr Mogotsi spent most of the day responding to questions related to his business background, his interactions with Crime Intelligence officials, his alleged role in facilitating relationships between individuals and law enforcement structures, and his assertion that he would assume false personas in order to gather information.

Mr Mogotsi acknowledged that he benefited financially and otherwise from Mr Matlala, which Members of Parliament found concerning, particularly in light of his claim that he was investigating Mr Matlala as a crime intelligence agent. He further indicated that he did not believe Mr Matlala was part of the alleged "big five" cartel referred to in the inquiry.

The Committee emphasised the importance of full disclosure and cooperation with its processes to ensure that Parliament is able to establish the facts surrounding the allegations under investigation. Members reiterated that the inquiry seeks to strengthen oversight, accountability and integrity within the criminal justice system.

The Committee reaffirmed its commitment to conducting a thorough, transparent and impartial inquiry, guided by the principles of accountability, transparency and parliamentary oversight. It will continue to engage relevant stakeholders and witnesses as part of its programme of hearings.

The hearings will continue tomorrow with the testimonies of Mr Paul O'Sullivan and Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane.

The hearings will continue tomorrow to continue the testimonies of Mr Paul O'Sullivan and Gen Khomotso Phalane. Documents for the committee can be found on: https://www.parliament.gov.za/ad-hoc-committee-gen-mkhwanazis-allegations

