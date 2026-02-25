South Africa: Parliament Moves to End Tour Operator Licensing Backlog

press release

The tour operator industry in South Africa can now breathe a sigh of relief as Parliament steps in to intervene in a decade-long struggle marked by licensing delays, unfair impoundments and inconsistent enforcement of regulations.

This came in a meeting of the Portfolio Committee on Tourism in which the committee received a briefing from the National Public Transport Regulator (NPTR) on their system for issuing tour operator licences and efforts to address the backlog.

The committee took a firm stance in calling for urgent corrective measures to resolve the persistent backlog in tour operator licences and to end enforcement practices that have disrupted operations nationwide. The committee made it clear that the time for prolonged discussions has passed.

The committee also received a briefing from the South African Tourism Services Association (SATSA) about the challenges arising from the licensing backlog.

Committee Chairperson Ronalda Nomalungelo acknowledged progress achieved by the NPTR but was concerned that 652 licence applications remain outstanding. She warned that continued delays are placing significant financial strain on operators and undermining the broader tourism value chain, which plays a vital role in economic growth and employment.

Committee members were particularly troubled by reports of vehicle impoundments and fines issued to operators who have reapplied and are awaiting licence approvals. The committee described such actions as unacceptable and called for an immediate halt to enforcement measures against compliant applicants still in the processing queue. It further recommended the establishment of a refund mechanism for operators who were unlawfully fined and urged clear communication to provinces and municipalities to prevent further incidents.

To address systemic weaknesses, the committee called for the expedited appointment of the NPTR Board to strengthen governance and accountability. The Department of Transport was urged to fast-track legislative reforms proposed by the NPTR Task Team and to ensure that the planned automation of the licensing system is implemented within the timelines presented. Increasing staffing capacity to accelerate the clearing of the backlog was also identified as a priority.

As part of a longer-term solution, the Minister of Transport was encouraged to convene a special MinMec meeting with provincial MECs and regulatory authorities to clarify the interpretation and application of the National Land Transport Act. Engagement at executive level is expected to reinforce alignment and prevent inconsistent enforcement across provinces.

SATSA Chairperson Mr Oupa Pilane welcomed the committee's strong position as a positive step forward. However, he cautioned that implementation will be the true test of progress. He noted that over the past decade, agreements between stakeholders and the Department of Transport were often reached but not effectively implemented, leaving operators facing recurring uncertainty and financial losses.

The committee also expressed concern that some tour operator businesses have reportedly closed due to prolonged licensing delays. It called for an assessment of whether government-related delays contributed to those closures and whether appropriate support measures may be required.

The committee has committed to reconvening within three months to assess progress and ensure that the agreed interventions produce measurable results. With Parliament now firmly engaged, the industry is looking for decisive action to restore fairness, efficiency and confidence in the tour operator licensing system.