Uganda: Prestianni Trains At Bernabeu Despite Match Ban

Gianluca Prestianni trained alongside his Benfica team-mates at Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium despite facing a suspension relating to a racism allegation.

The winger is provisionally banned from Wednesday's Champions League play-off second leg against Real in the Spanish capital.

Vinicius Jr alleged that he was racially abused by the Argentine shortly after scoring a stunning goal that earned Real a 1-0 win in the first leg.

Prestianni, who denies racially abusing Vinicius, is set to miss Wednesday's return leg in Madrid after being given a one-game provisional ban by Uefa.

Benfica are appealing against the sanction, despite the belief that it is unlikely to have any "practical effect" before Wednesday's match.

But Prestianni was pictured training with his team-mates on Tuesday in the hope that his ban could be overturned in time to feature.

'Vinicius didn't do anything bad'

Earlier on Tuesday, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said Vinicius Jr's celebration in last week's Champions League tie in Portugal did not "justify a suspected act of racism".

Vinicius was shown a yellow card for celebrating in front of the Benfica supporters after his goal in Lisbon.

Speaking after the game, Benfica boss Jose Mourinho said he believed the Brazilian forward had acted disrespectfully and incited the crowd.

"Unfortunately [he was] not just happy to score that astonishing goal. When you score a goal like that, you celebrate in a respectful way," added Mourinho.

Asked about the comments from his former Chelsea manager, Courtois said: "Mourinho is Mourinho and, as a coach, you'll always defend your club.

"But it bothers me that Vinicius' celebration is being used against him.

"Vini didn't do anything bad. He celebrated the same way many rivals have celebrated against us.

"It happened, and we can't justify a suspected act of racism because of a celebration. I think we have to be less stupid as a society."

Mourinho, who is suspended for the second leg at the Bernabeu following his dismissal later in the match, said he was told different things by Vinicius and Prestianni regarding the incident.

Courtois refused to be drawn on comments from Benfica president Rui Costa, who said Prestianni "is not racist" and deserves the club's trust after "being crucified", but reiterated his support for his own team-mate.

"Vini has never said anything like that, so I'm 100% sure he heard it," said the Belgian.

"I believe him completely. Since he's keeping quiet, we'll never know for sure, but there's not much more we can do."

The tie was halted for 10 minutes after Vinicius alerted referee Francois Letexier to the incident, before his team-mates temporarily left the pitch.

Courtois said Real were prepared to "stand their ground", but agreed to complete the game after Vinicius said he wanted to continue.

There were also reports of racist gestures in the stands at Estadio da Luz.

"The other things that happened in the stands, in my opinion, warrant stopping the match and kicking those people out," added Courtois.

"As footballers, we don't see everything, but it happens when we're focused on the game. There have to be people in charge who see that.

"There's a Benfica security guard who's two metres away and he has to act. We can keep improving in these areas... and stop being so foolish."

Uefa has subsequently sanctioned Prestianni, 20, on a provisional basis, pending the result of a full investigation by an ethics and disciplinary inspector.

The European governing body said further punishment could be handed out once that investigation is completed.

Real manager Alvaro Arbeloa urged Uefa to use this incident as a chance to make a statement.

"We have a great opportunity to mark a turning point in the fight against racism," he said.

"Uefa, which has always been and has led this fight against racism, now has the chance not to leave it at just a slogan, at just a nice banner before matches, and I hope that they seize this opportunity."