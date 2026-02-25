Kenya: KCB Takes Over Sh42bn Smart Driving License Project From NBK

Nairobi — KCB Bank has taken over the implementation of the government's smart driving licence project from National Bank of Kenya (NBK) following the latter's sale, paving the way for rollout of the Sh42 billion Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The disclosure by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) confirms that the project, initially contracted in 2017 between NTSA, NBK and Pesa Print Limited, has now been passed to KCB after NBK's 100 percent acquisition by Access Bank Plc.

The transfer was approved by the Central Bank of Kenya through Gazette Notice No. 4666 dated April 11, 2025, clearing KCB to assume all roles previously allocated to NBK under the contract.

The project, now structured as a 21-year PPP, will see KCB and Pesa Print finance, design, install and maintain second-generation smart driving licenses (e-DL) and automated instant fines infrastructure across the country.

Under the plan, the consortium will produce five million secure smart cards every three years, establish more than 102 enrolment centers, deploy 392 enrolment kits and install 700 fixed and 300 mobile speed enforcement cameras supported by a National Command and Control Centre.

NTSA said the overhaul is aimed at addressing mounting road safety concerns.

"Road fatalities increased from 3,875 in 2019 to over 5,100 in 2024," the Authority said, citing official statistics.

"The economic cost of road accidents is estimated at Kshs. 450 billion in medical care or 5% of the GDP."

The smart license will cost Sh3,000 for issuance, duplicate or replacement, while instant fines will apply as prescribed under the Traffic (Minor Offences) Rules, 2016.

The project received conditional approval from the PPP Committee in June 2024, clearance from the Attorney General in January 2025 and final Cabinet approval in December 2025.

Upon expiry or termination, core infrastructure, including speed cameras and enrolment systems, will revert to NTSA.