Somalia: Somali President Meets UK Royal to Boost Bilateral Cooperation

25 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud received Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, at the presidential palace in Mogadishu, in a meeting focused on strengthening ties between the two countries.

The discussions centred on enhancing long-standing relations, particularly cooperation in education and social development, according to officials.

Mohamud praised the duchess for her advocacy on women's and children's issues, stressing that the Federal Government of Somalia is keen to deepen collaboration with the British Royal Family in those areas.

For her part, Sophie thanked the president for the warm reception extended to her and her delegation, reaffirming the United Kingdom's commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Somalia.

The meeting underscored both sides' shared ambition to advance sustained cooperation, particularly in social sectors, education and support for women and children.

