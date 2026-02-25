East Africa: IGAD Urges Continued Dialogue Between Somali Government and Opposition Bloc

Djibouti — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has welcomed ongoing talks between Somalia's federal government and the Somali Salvation Forum, urging both sides to sustain dialogue to reach a lasting solution.

IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu praised the efforts underway and stressed the importance of conducting negotiations in good faith and with mutual trust to resolve outstanding issues.

In a statement, the regional bloc highlighted its longstanding role in supporting peacebuilding and state-building efforts in Somalia.

It reaffirmed its commitment to backing Somalia -- one of IGAD's founding members -- in achieving durable peace and stability for the benefit of its people and the wider region.

IGAD also expressed solidarity with the Somali people, pledging continued support and close engagement in efforts aimed at strengthening unity, cohesion and peace in the country.