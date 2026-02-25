Malawi: Second Vice President Chihana Applauds Fresh Inquiry Into Tragic Plane Crash

Second Vice President Enock Chihana has commended President Peter Mutharika for instructing parliament to establish a new commission of inquiry into the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Dr. Saulos Chilima and eight others.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Chihana reflected on the inadequacies of the previous investigation, saying it left the nation with more questions than answers. He recalled that on 13 July 2024, during a political rally at Katoto in Mzuzu, he had publicly urged the MCP government to respond to growing national discontent and show accountability by setting up an independent commission of inquiry to uncover the truth surrounding the crash.

Chihana emphasized that the earlier inquiry failed to provide clarity, leaving families, citizens, and the nation grappling with uncertainty over the circumstances that led to the tragedy. "What followed was an inquiry that left the nation with even more questions than answers," he said, underlining the need for a thorough and transparent investigation.

He hailed President Mutharika's directive for a fresh investigation as a demonstration of the leader's commitment to truth and justice, asserting that the new commission offers an opportunity to finally uncover the facts and ensure accountability for the loss of Dr. Chilima and the other victims.

The tragic crash remains a sensitive issue in Malawi, and Chihana's statement signals renewed hope that the families and the nation will receive answers after years of speculation and unanswered questions.