Malawi: Atupele Muluzi - World Bank Report Proves Malawi Must Put Business First

Malawi's economic problems have been exposed in the latest World Bank Malawi Economic Monitor, but Atupele Muluzi, President of the United Democratic Front (UDF), says this is not a time for panic. Instead, he believes it is a clear signal that Malawi must put business first to fix the economy.

Reacting to the report, Muluzi said the findings confirm what millions of Malawians already experience: an economy that is not creating jobs, attracting investors, or giving opportunities to young people.

"Let us be clear: this report does not lie. It shows that Malawi's current economic path is failing," Muluzi said. "Every year, about 270,000 young people enter the job market, but the economy only creates 40,000 formal jobs. Hundreds of thousands of youth are left without work or hope. This is a national emergency caused by policies that make business harder instead of helping it."

Muluzi explained that the report points out serious problems, including a shortage of foreign currency, rising government debt, and rules that discourage investors. He also said high taxes are stopping businesses from growing, pushing entrepreneurs away, and limiting chances for people to make money.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The economy cannot grow when businesses face unpredictable taxes, too much red tape, and weak law enforcement," he said. "Malawians are ready to work, invest, and trade--but the system keeps stopping them."

According to Muluzi, the solution is simple: governments cannot create sustainable jobs--businesses do. Malawi must support entrepreneurs, farmers, and investors so they can grow their businesses, create jobs, and increase wealth.

The UDF leader shared the party's Business-First Strategy as a plan to unlock Malawi's economic potential. Key actions include:

Restoring stability in the economy and rebuilding foreign currency reserves.

Making the foreign exchange system easier for investors.

Giving foreign currency to productive sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and mining.

Removing export bans that hurt farmers and trade.

Cutting bureaucratic red tape that slows business growth.

Reducing government waste and corruption to focus resources on development.

Muluzi warned that Malawi cannot continue depending on foreign aid and borrowing while ignoring the sectors that create jobs and wealth.

"Malawi must stop surviving on aid and start growing through business, exports, and investment," he said. "If we do not make bold reforms now, unemployment will stay high, incomes will fall, and poverty will grow."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He concluded by calling on policymakers to make Malawi a competitive place to invest, produce, and trade, saying that jobs and prosperity follow when business comes first.

"The World Bank report should be a wake-up call. Malawi can no longer afford 'business as usual.' Our young people, farmers, and entrepreneurs deserve a system that helps them, not one that burdens them with high taxes and uncertainty."