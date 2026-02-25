Nigeria: Phone Call Tapping Charges - Tight Security Around Court Premises As SSS Arraigns El-Rufai

SSS filed the charges against Mr El-Rufai following his claim of intercepting NSA Ribadu's phone call.

Security around the Federal High Court premises in Abuja is tight, as the State Security Service (SSS) is set to arraign former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai on cybercrimes and breach of national security charges.

Mr El-Rufai is scheduled to enter his plea before trial judge Joyce Abdulmalik on three charges stemming from his claim of intercepting National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu's phone call.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the case marked FHC/ABJ/CR/99/2026, filed by the SSS against the former governor, is number 14 on the day's cause list.

NAN reports that the security atmosphere at Court 6, where the matter is expected to be heard, is heightened.

NAN earlier reported that Ms Abdulmalik fixed Wednesday after the case was assigned to her by the Chief Judge, John Tsoho.

In the three counts filed against Mr El-Rufai, the SSS accused Mr El-Rufai of breaching the Cybercrimes Prohibition Act, (2024), and the Nigerian Communications Act (2003.)

In count one, Mr El Rufai was alleged to have admitted during an interview as a guest on Arise TV station's Prime Time Programme in Abuja on 13 February that he and someone unlawfully intercepted the phone communications of the NSA, Mr Ribadu.

The offence is said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 12(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment, Act, 2024.

In count two, the ex-governor was alleged to have also said during the interview that he knew and related with certain individual, who unlawfully intercepted the phone communications of NSA, without reporting the said individual to relevant security agencies.

The offence is said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 27 (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment, Act, 2024.

Count three alleged that Mr El Rufai and others still at large, sometime in 2026, in Abuja, did use technical equipment or systems which compromised public safety, national security and instilling reasonable apprehension of insecurity among Nigerians by unlawfully intercepting the NSA's phone communications.

SSS said the act is contrary to and punishable under Section 131(2) Nigerian Communications Act 2003.

NAN recalls that Mr El-Rufai had, during a live TV interview, claimed he listened to a wiretapped phone call of Mr. Ribadu. In that call, he said the NSA directed security operatives to detain him. He linked the alleged directive to an attempted arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on 12 February after his return from Cairo, Egypt.

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier on Tuesday that Mr El-Rufai already filed an application urging the judge to quash the phone tapping charges on the grounds that they are incompetent, disclose no offence known to law, and constitute what he described as a gross abuse of court process

Mr El-Rufai, a critic of the President Bola Tinubu, is facing investigations by different agencies.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) first arrested him last week.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) immediately arrested him three days after the EFCC released him.

While in ICPC custody, the organisation's agents raided his house in Abuja to conduct a search.

Mr El-Rufai subsequently filed a N1 billion suit against ICPC for what he described as an illegal search of his residence.

As at the time of filing the report, the case is yet to commence as the ex-governor is also yet to be brought to court .

(NAN)