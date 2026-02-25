South Africa: Check-in Systems Operational At Cape Town International Airport, Except for Lift Airlines

Cape Town International Airport is continuing with recovery efforts following yesterday's fire incident, says Airports Company South Africa (ACSA).

A fire broke out on its premises on Tuesday, which has led to international departures being suspended for a period. According to media reports, the fire affected the airport's network and IT services, including airport Wi-Fi and other essential systems.

The fire was reported at approximately 11:15 and was extinguished shortly thereafter, ACSA said. As a precaution, sections of the International Terminal affected by smoke were evacuated.

By last night, power had been fully restored in the Northern Service Yard (International inner lane, landside).

"Airline check-in systems are operational, with the exception of Lift Airlines, which remains on manual processing," said ACSA said on Wednesday.

The Border Management Authority (BMA), customs and baggage handling are currently operating manually, which may result in delays for international arriving passengers.

Technical teams are still hard at work to reinstate systems that are still being restored.

"Passengers are advised to allow additional time at the airport and to check directly with their airline or the ACSA Mobile App for the latest flight updates.

"Visitors collecting international passengers are requested to follow on-site signage and official airport communications regarding access points.

"We thank passengers and stakeholders for their patience and cooperation as operations normalise incident," said the company.