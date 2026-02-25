South Africa: Discriminatory and Degrading Attitudes Have No Place in Post-School Education, Says Higher Education Chairperson

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training, Mr Tebogo Letsie, has noted with serious concern a social media post attributed to University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) Professor Srila Roy, in which it is alleged that "South Africans have little ambition, are complacent and have poor work ethic."

Mr Letsie said such remarks, if accurately attributed, are deeply offensive, insulting and unacceptable, particularly from a senior academic entrusted with teaching, mentoring and shaping the minds of young South Africans. Institutions of higher learning must be spaces of respect, inclusion and nation building. Discriminatory and degrading attitudes have no place in post-school education or in our society.

"Professor Roy serves as Head of Sociology at Wits, a field dedicated to understanding social issues such as inequality, gender and development. It is therefore deeply disappointing that someone in such a position could hold and express views that undermine the dignity and potential of the very people our universities exist to serve".

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I condemn these alleged remarks in the strongest possible terms. South Africans are resilient, hardworking and ambitious, and they continue to strive for a better future despite many challenges. It is unacceptable for any academic, especially one in a leadership position, to make statements that generalise, demean or undermine the people of this country. Our universities must uplift and empower students, not discourage or insult them. Those who are entrusted with shaping young minds carry a responsibility to contribute positively to the development of our country."

Wits University senior management must urgently investigate the matter and take appropriate and decisive action. Universities must hold their staff to the highest ethical and professional standards and must act firmly where those standards are breached, said Mr Letise.

"As the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training, we call on Wits to ensure that its institutional environment protects the psychological and emotional wellbeing of all students and staff, and that all forms of discrimination and degrading conduct are addressed without hesitation," said Mr Letsie.

The committee remains committed to ensuring that institutions of higher learning serve the people of South Africa with integrity, fairness and respect.