Africa: Home Affairs Under-Capacitation Severely Undermines Service Delivery Across South Africa

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has expressed serious concern over severe understaffing at Department of Home Affairs (DHA) offices in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, warning that the situation is directly undermining service delivery.

The committee met with provincial leadership from both provinces to receive an update on operations and service delivery challenges.

"It is unacceptable that a critical department such as the DHA is suffering from chronic understaffing, especially in the context of the large number of services it must deliver. The imbalance between demand and capacity places immense pressure on frontline officials, leading to burnout, slower turnaround times and a heightened risk of administrative errors," said committee Chairperson Mr Mosa Chabane.

The committee was informed that in Mpumalanga, the DHA is operating at only 32% of its required staffing complement, while in Limpopo it is operating at 42%. This amounts to 903 vacant positions in Mpumalanga and 830 vacant positions in Limpopo. The committee described this as particularly alarming given the provinces' proximity to neighbouring countries and the increased workload associated with illegal migration pressures.

While acknowledging broader fiscal constraints facing government departments, the committee maintained that persistent staff shortages, inadequate infrastructure and outdated systems have resulted in long queues, delayed processing of identity documents and passports and growing public frustration. These conditions not only erode public confidence but also compromise citizens' constitutional right to access essential civic services in a dignified and timely manner.

The committee welcomed mitigation strategies implemented by the department and commended staff members who continue to deliver services under difficult conditions. It emphasised the need to strengthen collaboration with the banking sector to expand DHA services in these provinces and enhance accessibility.

Concerns were also raised about recurring system downtime and the slow uptake of the relaxation of the legal obligation to use the State Information and Technology Agency for ICT services. The committee urged the DHA to urgently leverage this flexibility to secure more reliable systems capable of operating optimally, thereby reducing backlogs and improving service delivery.

Regarding infrastructure, the committee highlighted inadequate support from the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, noting that many DHA offices are not suitably equipped to provide quality services. Also, the committee was disappointed that the DPWI only had a report on two local offices and did not have a broad picture of the department's support of the DHA. The committee has instructed that a global presentation be made highlighting all properties managed on behalf of the DHA will be made at a meeting that will be scheduled with the DPWI. Despite this, the committee called on both departments to work collaboratively to resolve property and infrastructure challenges to ensure effective service delivery.

On immigration, the committee acknowledged that targets within the directorate are being met despite chronic understaffing. However, it stressed the importance of enhanced collaboration with the Border Management Authority and other law enforcement agencies to strengthen enforcement efforts and address illegal migration more effectively.

The committee also noted preparations to support upcoming local government elections, including initiatives to increase the collection of identity documents. While plans appear adequate on paper, the committee underscored that effective implementation will be critical to ensuring success.

Nonetheless, the committee welcomes the outcome of the SIU investigation and the outlined implementation plan thereof. This work was initiated as a result of the committee's recommendations to establish a team that will assess the overall issuing of fraudulent documents, including in the permitting environment. These efforts must be seen as a collective support of all law enforcement agencies. The committee commends officials at the DHA who have remained grounded in Batho Pele principles and have shown absolute dedicated to serve the nation.