Sudan: Workshop in Tokyo Focusses On Protecting Sudanese Antiquities

Tokyo, February 26, 2026 (SUNA) - A workshop dedicated to the protection of Sudanese antiquities opened Monday in Tokyo, bringing together Sudanese experts alongside representatives of UNESCO and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

The workshop aims to develop practical projects for safeguarding and recovering Sudan's cultural heritage in the post-war period, with support from the Tokyo National Research Institute for Cultural Properties.

In his opening remarks, Sudan's Ambassador to Japan, Al-Rayah Haidoub, expressed the Government and people of Sudan's appreciation for Japan's ongoing support. He highlighted Japan's successful post-war reconstruction experience and stressed the importance of leveraging this expertise to protect and rehabilitate Sudanese archaeological sites.

The Ambassador Haidoub also called for the workshop's recommendations to include the organization of an international conference on Sudanese heritage protection, particularly in light of systematic plundering and destruction that targeted archaeological sites during the conflict.

On the sidelines, participants met with the Director-General of the Tokyo National Research Institute for Cultural Properties, Mr. Takamasa Saito, who affirmed the Institute's readiness to strengthen cooperation with Sudan in cultural heritage protection, drawing on Japan's advanced expertise in restoration and reconstruction.

Ambassador Haidoub expressed gratitude on behalf of the participants to the Institute and the Japanese government for organizing the workshop. Japan has historically provided development and humanitarian support to Sudan, including projects in health, agriculture, education, and infrastructure, and is expected to continue contributing to post-war reconstruction efforts.