South Africa: Government Welcomes SIU Breakthrough in Addressing Corruption

Government has welcomed the breakthrough made by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) following a thorough investigation into allegations of corruption within the Department of Home Affairs.

The investigation uncovered corruption linked to the fraudulent issuing of official documents to illegal immigrants. According to government, such criminal conduct undermines the integrity of South Africa's immigration system, weakens public trust in State institutions, and compromises national security.

Government commended the SIU for its diligent work and reaffirmed its unwavering support for law enforcement agencies in holding perpetrators accountable for their actions.

"This case bears testament that government will take action to root out any form of corruption. This development gives effect to the commitment made by President Ramaphosa during the State of the Nation Address, where fighting corruption and strengthening the capacity of the State were reaffirmed as national priorities.

"The successful investigation is a clear indication that government's anti-corruption [campaign] is being actively implemented," Acting Government Spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa said.

Government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to corrupt activities in both the public and private sectors, which recognises that corruption prolongs an endless cycle that deprives citizens of quality service delivery and undermines confidence in institutions meant to serve them.

In 2020, Cabinet adopted the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, which focuses on preventive measures that complement the work of law enforcement agencies and constitutional bodies in responding to corruption.

"A capable, ethical and developmental State depends on collective responsibility and accountability," Mnukwa said.

Government has called on members of the public and public servants alike to continue reporting corruption and to support efforts aimed at safeguarding the integrity of institutions. It reiterated its commitment to building a professional public service that serves the people of South Africa with integrity, transparency and respect for the rule of law.

Members of the public can report fraud and corruption anonymously through the National Anti-Corruption Hotline on 0800 701 701 (toll free) or via email at integrity@publicservicecorruptionhotline.org.za. - SAnews.gov.za