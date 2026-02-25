Kenya: Ruto, Sakaja Reaffirm Joint Pact to Fast-Track City Service Delivery.

25 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto toured key development projects in Nairobi, where he inspected affordable housing sites and commissioned newly constructed classrooms, reaffirming the joint commitment to accelerate service delivery in the capital.

During a visit to Kangemi Primary and Junior School in Westlands Constituency, the President handed over 16 newly built classrooms, a move expected to ease congestion and improve the learning environment for the school's 4,200 learners.

Speaking at the event, President Ruto said the government has so far constructed 23,000 classrooms across the country to address infrastructure gaps affecting schools.

"The KSh80 billion cooperation agreement between the National Government and the Nairobi City County Government is a bold step to fix the city's most urgent challenges, ranging from piling garbage and solid waste and inadequate water supply to power connectivity and poor roads."

"This partnership will restore order, improve living standards and position Nairobi as a clean, functional and investment-ready capital city that reflects the ambition of our nation," President Ruto said as he addressed residents at the newly built Kangemi Overpass.

He noted that the programme is part of broader education reforms aimed at enhancing access and quality of learning nationwide.

The Head of State highlighted additional measures undertaken by his administration, including the recruitment of over 100,000 teachers and an increase in education funding from KSh500 billion to more than KSh700 billion.

He also cited ongoing efforts to streamline the transition from the Competency-Based Curriculum to Curriculum-Based Education and Training to ensure a smoother and more effective learning framework.

The President further said the national government is partnering with Members of Parliament to construct 5,000 classrooms, with 500 already completed. He expressed confidence that the initiative is on track and will significantly boost learning infrastructure in the city.

