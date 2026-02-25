Kenya: National Assembly Approves Meja As PSC Chair Amid Debate Over Eligibility

Nairobi — The National Assembly has overwhelmingly approved the appointment of Francis Meja as the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC), in a vote presided over by Speaker Moses Wetangula.

The approval follows the recommendation of National Assembly Committee on Labour which vetted the nominee ahead of the vote.

"Pursuant to the provisions of Article 233(2) of the Constitution and Sections 3 and 8 of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act (Cap. 7F), this House approves the appointment of Francis Meja as the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission," Speaker Wetangula stated.

Labour Committee Chairperson Ken Chonga had raised concerns about Mr. Meja's eligibility, noting that he was already serving on the PSC.

However, the motion was defended on the floor of the House by Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, who argued that there was no constitutional bar to Meja's elevation provided he resigns from his previous position before assuming the chair.

Meja, a veteran public servant and administrator, brings extensive experience from both the public and private sectors. He has been a Member of the PSC since January 2025, following nomination by President William Ruto and approval by Parliament.

Prior to his tenure on the PSC, Meja served as Director-General of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), where he oversaw significant reforms, including the automation of agency operations and the rollout of the Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS).

His leadership at NTSA from 2014 to early 2020 earned him recognition for improving service delivery in vehicle registration and road safety.

His public service journey also includes a stint as Registrar of Motor Vehicles within the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure and membership on the Council of Murang'a University of Technology, where he was appointed in late 2023.

In addition to his public sector record, Meja has more than 15 years of experience in banking and financial services, having held senior roles in institutions such as Equity Bank Kenya and the Housing Finance Company of Kenya.

During committee hearings, some lawmakers questioned whether Meja's current service on the PSC should disqualify him under the law from assuming the chair.

As PSC Chair, Meja will lead the constitutional body mandated to oversee human resource matters in the public service, including recruitment, promotion and disciplinary control of public servants. The PSC also plays a key role in ensuring merit, fairness and accountability in public sector appointments.