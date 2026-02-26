Tanzanians Hold Mixed Views On Cross-Border Mobility and Immigration

Most citizens express tolerance toward immigrants but want the government to reduce their number.

Key findings

A slim majority (53%) of Tanzanians say East Africans should be free to move across international borders to trade or work, while 44% think the government should limit the cross-border movement of people and goods.

Almost half (47%) of citizens say it is difficult to cross international borders, while only 26% describe it as easy.

Only 6% of Tanzanians say they have heard of the AfCFTA.

Six in 10 respondents (60%) say immigrants are good for Tanzania's economy, while 34% disagree.

Seven in 10 Tanzanians (71%) say they would like or wouldn't mind having immigrants or foreign workers as neighbours.

But more than half (54%) say they would dislike living next door to refugees.

Two-thirds (66%) of citizens say the government should reduce the number of job seekers it allows to enter the country (54%) or should eliminate such immigration altogether (12%).

Even more (80%) favour reducing or eliminating entry by refugees.

About one in 10 Tanzanians say they have thought at least "a little bit" about emigrating, including 5% who have given "a lot" of consideration to leaving the country.

The most commonly cited reasons for potential emigration are finding work opportunities and escaping economic hardship.

The most popular destinations for potential emigrants are Europe (23%) and North America (18%), but almost four in 10 (38%) would opt for another African country.

Migration is one of the most important forces in the world's economic, skills, and cultural development (Ratha, Plaza, Kim, & Chandra, 2023). In 2024, the number of international migrants worldwide stood at 304 million, up from 275 million in 2020 and nearly double the 154 million estimated in 1990 (United Nations, 2025). Migrants contribute to innovation and productivity and support their home countries through remittances, investment, and knowledge transfer (International Organization for Migration, 2024). Remittances flowing to low- and middle-income countries reached about U.S. $685 billion in 2024, up from around U.S. $656 billion in 2023 (Ratha, Chandra, Kim, Mahmood, & Plaza, 2024). In Africa, particularly in East Africa, migration plays a vital role in enhancing labour mobility, boosting trade, and promoting regional integration (Intergovernmental Authority on Development, 2025). The East African Community's (2024) labour-migration policy serves as a guide to partner states seeking to maximise the benefits of labour migration.

Tanzania's migration history reflects the complexity of human mobility in Africa, shaped over centuries by trade, colonisation, and political change. Coastal towns such as Zanzibar and Kilwa emerged as major Indian Ocean hubs where Arab, Persian, Indian, and African interactions produced Swahili culture (Glassman, 2011). During colonial rule, labour migration expanded and included Indians and Goans engaged in administrative and infrastructure work (Iliffe, 1979). After independence, Tanzania's pan-African commitment made it a refuge for liberation movements (UNHCR, 2020). Economic reforms in the 1980s-1990s increased emigration and foreign-labour inflows (Rutinwa, 2005).

In Tanzania, inward migration is largely driven by refugees from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo; skilled and semi-skilled workers from neighbouring countries who fill labour shortages in construction, agriculture, education, and other sectors; and short-term cross-border business activities (UNHCR, 2024, 2025; International Labour Organization, 2021, 2024). As of 2024, Tanzania hosted more than 230,000 refugees (UNHCR, 2024), and the foreign workforce was estimated at 70,000-120,000 (East African Nation Media Group, 2024). Of the latter total, about 29,000 non-citizens, representing roughly 1% of total employment, hold managerial and technical positions (National Bureau of Statistics, 2024).

While Tanzanian emigration remains limited due to restrictive visa policies and information barriers (International Organization for Migration, 2020), citizens do move abroad for work, education, short-term contracts, or permanent settlement. Those living and working overseas send remittances back home - estimated at TZS 2.5 trillion (U.S. $1.076 billion) in 2022 (Chidawali, 2023) - that support families, reduce poverty, increase foreign exchange, and improve living standards (AllAfrica, 2025). Migration, therefore, is not only a social phenomenon but also a strategic pathway for advancing Tanzania's sustainable development and regional engagement.

Cornel Jahari Cornel Jahari is the Researcher/Fieldwork Manager at REPOA.

Constantine Simba Constantine Simba is a researcher for REPOA.