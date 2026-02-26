Zimbabwe: Kenya Deports Zimbabwean Lawyer Over Protest Funding Claims

Kenyan authorities have deported Zimbabwean constitutional lawyer Brian Kagoro accusing him of financing recent anti-government protests in a move that has sparked sharp criticism from civil society groups.

State security agencies allege that Kagoro was linked to a foreign-funded network aimed at mobilising mass demonstrations and destabilising the country following months of youth-led unrest.

Officials claim he channelled funds to grassroots organisers including support for legal defence of arrested protesters and the production of protest materials.

Government spokespersons described the alleged activities as "clandestine operations aimed at subverting the sovereign will of the Kenyan people."

However, authorities have not made public any financial records directly linking Kagoro to the funding of violent unrest.

He was deported before any formal court hearing or tribunal process could take place in Kenya.

The deportation has drawn strong condemnation from regional and international rights organisations which argue that the action undermines due process and threatens civic freedoms.

Several groups say Kagoro was denied the opportunity to challenge the deportation order in court describing the move as inconsistent with international legal standards.

Activists also reject claims of foreign orchestration behind the protests arguing that the demonstrations were largely driven by domestic grievances including high living costs, unemployment and controversial tax measures.

"Deporting brilliant legal minds will not solve Kenya's deep-rooted economic crises; it only highlights the panic of an administration unable to confront the organic anger of its own citizens," said a representative of a Nairobi-based Pan-African human rights coalition.

There are also concerns that the move could create a chilling effect on non-governmental organisations operating in Kenya, many of which rely on international partnerships and funding to run civic education and governance programmes.

Kagoro is widely known for his work in democratic governance and constitutional reform across Africa.

Kenyan authorities have not indicated whether further expulsions are planned but say they will act decisively against any perceived foreign interference in domestic political affairs.

The protests that have rocked Kenya in recent months were largely youth-driven and centred on economic hardship and governance concerns.

While the government's move may signal a tougher stance against external actors, analysts say the underlying issues remain.

"You can deport the lawyer, but you cannot deport the hunger and anger that brought the youth to the streets," said a Nairobi-based political analyst, warning that heavy-handed tactics could deepen divisions rather than resolve them.