Zimbabwe: ZACC Officials in Court Over Alleged Extortion At Border Post

Two officials employed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) have appeared before the Plumtree Magistrates' Court facing charges of criminal abuse of duty as public officers and unlawful detention.

In a statement, National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Brian Munyaradzi Kombora (32) and Terrence Manatse (34) were arraigned following an incident that allegedly occurred on February 17, 2026 at around 2000 hours at Mphoengs Border Post.

The court heard that, Kombora who was reportedly not on official duty at the time entered Zimra offices at the border post and approached a 39-year-old ZIMRA supervisor.

He allegedly identified himself and his colleague as ZACC officers and informed the supervisor that she was under arrest for an undisclosed offense before immediately handcuffing her.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Manatse is said to have remained outside during the incident.

It is further alleged that Kombora demanded money in exchange for the supervisor's release.

When she indicated that she did not have any money in her office, he allegedly escorted her still handcuffed into another office occupied by two of her colleagues.

The door was reportedly locked from inside with Kombora keeping the keys before he allegedly ordered the three women to comply with his instruction while threatening their employment.

The situation reportedly drew the attention of a security guard who became suspicious and alerted other security officers.

After some time, security personnel unlocked the door from the outside gained entry and arrested Kombora.

Manatse allegedly approached the security officers in an attempt to negotiate for his colleague's release leading to his immediate arrest as well.

Both accused persons were granted bail of US$100 each.