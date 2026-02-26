Zimbabwe: ZACC Officials in Court Over Alleged Extortion At Border Post

25 February 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Two officials employed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) have appeared before the Plumtree Magistrates' Court facing charges of criminal abuse of duty as public officers and unlawful detention.

In a statement, National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Brian Munyaradzi Kombora (32) and Terrence Manatse (34) were arraigned following an incident that allegedly occurred on February 17, 2026 at around 2000 hours at Mphoengs Border Post.

The court heard that, Kombora who was reportedly not on official duty at the time entered Zimra offices at the border post and approached a 39-year-old ZIMRA supervisor.

He allegedly identified himself and his colleague as ZACC officers and informed the supervisor that she was under arrest for an undisclosed offense before immediately handcuffing her.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Manatse is said to have remained outside during the incident.

It is further alleged that Kombora demanded money in exchange for the supervisor's release.

When she indicated that she did not have any money in her office, he allegedly escorted her still handcuffed into another office occupied by two of her colleagues.

The door was reportedly locked from inside with Kombora keeping the keys before he allegedly ordered the three women to comply with his instruction while threatening their employment.

The situation reportedly drew the attention of a security guard who became suspicious and alerted other security officers.

After some time, security personnel unlocked the door from the outside gained entry and arrested Kombora.

Manatse allegedly approached the security officers in an attempt to negotiate for his colleague's release leading to his immediate arrest as well.

Both accused persons were granted bail of US$100 each.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.