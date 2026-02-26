Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Says 2026 Offers 'Immense Opportunities' for Economic Transformation

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the country is entering a year of significant opportunity for economic growth and social transformation urging members of the ruling ZANU-PF to intensify efforts to drive development in line with the country's Vision 2030 agenda.

Addressing the party's 390th Ordinary Session and its first Politburo meeting of the year, Mnangagwa described 2026 as a critical period for accelerating national progress.

He commended senior party structures for holding strategic seminars of the Central Committee and Politburo in Gweru and Harare saying the gatherings reinforced values of patriotism, discipline, loyalty and servant leadership.

"On the economic front, our ZANU-PF is championing bold, consistent and people-centred policies," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said the government would continue implementing fiscal discipline, prudent monetary management and increased productivity across key sectors to strengthen macroeconomic stability.

"As a result, our country is registering progress in relation to macroeconomic stabilisation and overall socio-economic development," he added.

Referring to a recent exporters' conference, the president said more Zimbabwean companies including businesses led by women and young entrepreneurs were gaining access to regional and international markets.

He challenged party structures to encourage producers to expand beyond local markets and focus on exports, describing this as central to implementing the National Development Strategy 2.

He also welcomed what he described as steady growth in party membership and increased political support across provinces.

The president praised ZANU-PF's recent by-election victories, attributing them to grassroots mobilisation efforts and the National Cell Village Day programme which he said remained the foundation of party organisation.

On youth issues, Mnangagwa highlighted the commemoration of National Youth Day in Marondera saying the event reflected the party's commitment to youth empowerment, skills development and employment creation.

Regionally, he said Zimbabwe had received positive recognition under the African Peer Review Mechanism during the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

Mnangagwa noted that the African Union's 2026 theme on sustainable water and sanitation aligned with Zimbabwe's ongoing investments in dam construction, irrigation expansion and climate resilience programmes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that Zimbabwe was stepping up its campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027-2028 term and was preparing to host a regional commission summit at which it is expected to assume chairmanship of a key regional economic bloc.

"ZANU-PF is a dependable liberation movement which can be trusted with unity, national development and prosperity," he said calling on party members to demonstrate renewed energy and collective leadership in delivering development outcomes nationwide.