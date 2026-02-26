Kenya: Eight Health Facilities, Directors Charged Over SHA Fraud

Nairobi — Eight health facilities and several individuals are facing prosecution after the Director of Public Prosecutions ordered charges over alleged fraud targeting the Social Health Authority (SHA).

In a statement, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said it reviewed investigation files submitted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations between January 28 and February 24, 2026, relating to suspected fraudulent claims against the health insurer.

The facilities named include Danaba Care Hospital, Kamishawa Medical Centre, Mama Nerbeel Nursing Home, Alati Nursing Home, Julun Nursing Home, Adfaal Kids Care Medical Centre and Dimtu Nursing Home Limited.

Mohammed Kulow Ali and Hassan Adan Ibrahim, directors of Danaba Care Hospital, have been charged with conspiracy to defraud under Section 317 of the Penal Code and operating an unlicensed health facility.

Ali Edin Ibrahim, owner of Alati Nursing Home, faces charges of obtaining money by false pretence and operating an unlicensed facility. Other accused persons include Ismail Omar Mohammed of Julun Nursing Home and Yussuf Siat Jelle, a director at Dimtu Nursing Home Limited.

The prosecutions follow last year's suspension of 40 facilities after a forensic audit flagged irregular claims within SHA's digital system.

The Ministry of Health has since deployed an AI-driven fraud detection system integrated with the TaifaCare platform to monitor transactions in real time and prevent fraudulent payouts.