Ethiopia: Ministry Calls for Integrated Efforts to Combat Illicit Trade

Addis Ababa — Revenues Deputy Commissioner Azezew Chane has called for sustained and coordinated efforts to combat illicit trade, noting that while Ethiopia's macroeconomic reform program has helped mitigate the challenge, continued vigilance by all relevant institutions remains essential.

Speaking at the 4th National Anti-Illicit Trade Summit held under the theme "Shared Commitment to Combat Illicit Trade," the Deputy Commissioner said illicit trade encompasses a wide range of illegal activities.

These, he said, include human trafficking, illegal trade in natural resources, intellectual property infringements, trade in substances that pose health or safety risks, smuggling of excisable goods, and illicit financial flows involving money or goods obtained through illegal and unethical activities, among others.

According to him, illicit trade causes significant harm to merchants, society, and the government.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He noted that the government has undertaken various measures to curb the practice.

However, he stressed that combating illicit trade requires sustained and coordinated efforts by all relevant institutions, as the problem remains dynamic and evolving.

Lead Executive Officer for Domestic Trade at the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration, Liku Beyene, said the ministry is working to curb illicit trade by establishing technology-based systems.

Vice President of the Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations, Aynalem Abayneh, said illicit trade is not merely an economic offense but a multidimensional crisis with far-reaching implications for fiscal stability, industrial development, public health, consumer safety, and national security.

He added that efforts are underway to raise awareness among merchants.

The Chamber is committed to preventing illegal trade in collaboration with stakeholders, he affirmed.