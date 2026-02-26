Tanzania Raises Alarm Over a Surge in Cases of Severe Respiratory Illnesses

Dodoma — THE Ministry of Health has raised alarm over a recent surge in cases of severe respiratory illnesses and outbreak-prone diseases across the country.

Health authorities report an increase in influenza and COVID-19 infections, which usually peak between November and April.

Both illnesses are transmitted through respiratory droplets from coughing, sneezing, or talking, and by touching contaminated surfaces.

Common symptoms include high fever, cough, headache, body aches, runny nose, sore throat, and fatigue.

The Ministry advises the public to take preventive measures seriously: cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, wash hands regularly with soap and running water or sanitizer, avoid crowded places, wear a mask if symptomatic or in crowded areas, maintain personal and environmental hygiene, and seek medical attention promptly.

Tanzanian Citizens are warned against self-medicating, particularly with antibiotics, without professional guidance.

In addition, the Ministry cautioned about Dengue Fever, which has become a growing concern during the rainy season.

The disease is spread by the Aedes mosquito, identifiable by its black body and white spots, and bites mainly during morning, afternoon, and evening hours.

Symptoms high fever, joint and muscle pain, fatigue, and pain behind the eyes closely resemble malaria, making proper diagnosis essential.

Residents are urged to eliminate mosquito breeding sites around homes, including standing water, discarded containers, clogged gutters, and overgrown vegetation.

The Ministry emphasized that early medical consultation is critical to prevent complications and control the spread of these illnesses.

Authorities call on all Tanzanians to remain vigilant, follow public health guidance, and report symptoms promptly to health facilities to safeguard communities nationwide.