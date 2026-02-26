Ethiopia: Israeli President Hails Ethiopia As Key African Partner Following High-Level Talks

Addis Ababa — President Isaac Herzog affirmed today that Ethiopia remains an exceptionally significant nation on the African continent and a cherished, partner for the State of Israel.

Following high-level talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa, President Herzog described their discussions as "excellent" in a message posted on his official X account, underscoring the depth and vitality of bilateral relations.

President Isaac Herzog noted that the historic ties between the two nations are rooted in decades of cooperation and carry significant promise for the future.

"Ethiopia is a very important nation on the African continent and has been a key partner of the State of Israel for decades," he remarked.

He emphasized Israel's commitment to expanding its diplomatic and economic engagement across Africa, with Ethiopia serving as a cornerstone of that outreach.

According to the president, the relationship between Israel and Ethiopia "has huge potential" for further growth.

During his discussion with PM, they explored strategic avenues to strengthen cooperation in key sectors, including innovation, science, technology, agriculture, food security, water, and energy.

"We discussed ways to strengthen our bilateral cooperation... and to advance regional cooperation--to the benefit of both our peoples," President Isaac Herzog stated.

Beyond bilateral matters, the two sides deliberated on enhancing regional collaboration.

The President expressed his desire for the future of the partnership, stating, "May we continue our cooperation in the spirit of regional peace, solidarity, and goodwill."

As part of his visit, the President paid tribute at the Adwa Victory Memorial, honoring Ethiopia's enduring spirit of independence.

The visit marks an important step in further consolidating the longstanding diplomatic bridge between Ethiopia and Israel and is expected to open new avenues for technical exchange and broader regional engagement.

In recent weeks, Addis Ababa has increasingly emerged as a focal point of high-level international diplomacy. The capital has hosted senior officials from Israel, Türkiye, and Italy within the span of just three weeks--an unmistakable reflection of its growing diplomatic weight.

Earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan paid an official visit that culminated in the signing of a memorandum of understanding on joint energy and infrastructure projects.

Likewise, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited Addis Ababa to co-host the Italy-Africa Summit, introducing the "Mattei Plan" to foster sustainable cooperation.

This succession of high-profile visits underscores Addis Ababa's role not only as the political capital of Ethiopia but as a continental diplomatic hub and the seat of the African Union.