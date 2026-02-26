Somalia: Somaliland Appoints Ambassador to Israel Following Formal Recognition

Hargeisa — The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, has appointed Dr. Mohamed Omar Haji Mohamoud as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Somaliland to the State of Israel, according to a presidential decree issued on Wednesday.

The decree grants the ambassador full authority, status, rights and responsibilities associated with the position, in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Somaliland, national laws and established principles of international diplomatic practice.

Dr. Mohamed Haji previously served as Somaliland's Representative to Taiwan, where he played a key role in strengthening cooperation in development, education, technology and institutional capacity-building between the two sides.

The appointment comes weeks after Israel formally recognised Somaliland's sovereignty in December 2025, becoming the first country to do so since Somaliland restored its independence in 1991.

Under international diplomatic norms, the rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary confers full powers to represent the appointing head of state in dealings with the host government.

Somaliland officials described the move as part of broader efforts to formalise diplomatic relations, expand political cooperation and strengthen bilateral engagement in areas including trade, innovation, water management and regional security.

Israel has not yet announced the appointment of its ambassador to Somaliland, though diplomatic sources say a reciprocal posting is expected.

Meanwhile, media reports indicate that President Irro is set to make an official visit to Israel in late March. The anticipated trip, if confirmed, would mark his first visit since Israel's recognition and is expected to include high-level meetings aimed at consolidating the emerging partnership.

No official itinerary has yet been released, and no date was immediately announced for the formal presentation of the new ambassador's credentials in Tel Aviv.

Somaliland lawfully reclaimed its sovereignty in 1991 and has since maintained its own government, currency, security forces and electoral system.

-- Reporting by Horndiplomat