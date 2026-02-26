Tanzania Steps Up Efforts to Upgrade Its Roads With a Training On Road Safety

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has stepped up efforts to boost road safety by upgrading infrastructure design, tightening law enforcement, and sharpening professional expertise to deliver safer roads for all users.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Dr Charles Msonde, revealed this today, February 25, 2026, in Dodoma when opening a road safety audit training organized by the Ministry of Works in collaboration with Lund University of Sweden and the University of Dar es Salaam under the AfroSAFE project.

Speaking at the event, the PS stated that road accidents remain a major public safety challenge, causing deaths, injuries, permanent disabilities, and damage to infrastructure and vehicles.

According to him, the challenge increases maintenance costs for both the government and citizens.

Moreover, Dr Msonde urged participants to actively engage in the training to enhance their engineering knowledge and expertise in road safety, as well as to identify existing gaps in road infrastructure.

On his part, the Director of Safety and Environment at the Ministry of Works, Eng Kashinde Mussa, said the objective of the training is to enable the government to reduce road accidents by at least 50 percent by 2030.

He said that global statistics indicate road accidents are on the rise, with approximately 1.19 million people losing their lives each year, while between 20 million and 50 million others suffer permanent disabilities as a result of such accidents.

Eng Mussa further said that the training will help minimize infrastructure-related road errors and build the capacity of experts from TANROADS and TARURA in designing and constructing safer roads.