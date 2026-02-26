South Africa: Gauteng Continues to Strengthen Road Safety, Traffic Law Enforcement

The Gauteng Provincial Government is continuing to strengthen road safety and traffic law enforcement through high-impact stop-and-search operations.

The enforcement is led by the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

In a statement on Tuesday, the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) said that various operations form part of a coordinated strategy to tackle lawlessness, combat criminality, and improve compliance with traffic legislation, particularly within the public transport sector.

During the week of 16-22 February 2026, intensified operations were conducted across the cities of Johannesburg and Tshwane. These operations targeted major public and scholar transport corridors identified as high-risk areas due to non-compliance and road safety violations.

As a result of the operations 19 minibuses were discontinued for failure to meet critical road safety requirements and 60 vehicles were issued with discontinue notices.

Defects identified included faulty brakes, worn tyres, broken headlights, defective brake lights or indicators, and cracked windscreens, all of which pose serious risks to road users.

In addition, officers further issued infringement notices to non-compliant public transport operators. More than 600 manual infringement notices were issued, while 877 electronic notices were processed using the GTI's advanced e-Force devices.

Further non-compliance identified during operations included 89 minibus taxi operators found driving without valid driving licences and 54 minibuses operating without valid licence discs.

The GPG emphasised that by law, driving a vehicle without being in possession of a driving licence is an offence, and that the offender will be issued a fine. This can also lead to the offender having a criminal record and/or impoundment if no licensed driver is present to take over the vehicle.

Vehicle impoundments carry incremental monetary penalties for first and subsequent offences for public transport operators, in particular.

Officers also arrested fourteen motorists for several serious offences, twelve were arrested for driving under the influence (DUI), one was arrested for fraud and another arrested for reckless and negligent driving.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has commended the GTI for its consistent and proactive enforcement approach. This, she added, reaffirms the Department of Roads and Transport's zero-tolerance stance on negligence and non-compliance.

"These weekly results demonstrate our commitment to creating a safer, more compliant transport environment. The work of the Inspectorate to discontinue 19 minibuses, in a single week, sends a clear and uncompromising message that Gauteng will not tolerate criminality, corruption, or total disregard for road regulations."

Diale-Tlabela noted that the stop-and-search operations are key pillars of the province's quest for safer roads and traffic law enforcement strategy.

Through sustained visibility and decisive action, the Inspectorate continues to bolster the province's road safety message that lawlessness on public roads will not be tolerated.

The MEC added that discontinuation of unroadworthy vehicles is a necessary step in protecting lives on the province's public roads.

She further pleaded for patience and understanding during these operations.