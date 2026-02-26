Uganda: NRM Majority Will Decide 12th Parliament Speakership Race, Says Bigirwa

The General Secretary of the Common Man's Party, Wasswa Bigirwa, has expressed little confidence in the leadership that will be elected to guide Uganda's 12th Parliament, particularly regarding its ability to address the concerns of ordinary citizens.

Bigirwa says the composition of the 12th Parliament closely mirrors that of the 11th Parliament, where the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) held the majority of seats.

He noted that this numerical advantage will make it easier for the NRM to influence parliamentary decisions, including passing legislation and determining who becomes Speaker.

He attributed his concerns to the overwhelming number of NRM Members of Parliament, saying their majority gives them decisive influence over key parliamentary processes.

Bigirwa explained that if NRM legislators unite behind a single candidate, that individual is highly likely to win the speakership without significant opposition.

"The numbers in Parliament clearly favor the NRM, and if their members vote as a bloc, they will determine both the Speaker and the direction of Parliament," Bigirwa said.

He said opposition legislators make up only a small fraction of the House and lack the numerical strength to significantly influence the outcome of the speakership race if the ruling party remains united.

So far, five individuals have expressed interest in contesting for the position of Speaker of Parliament. These include Norbert Mao, president of the Democratic Party; Bukono County Woman MP Persis Namuganza; incumbent Speaker Anita Annet Among; Mbale City MP Lydia Wanyoto; and Aringa South County MP Alioni Odria.

While appearing on Sanyuka TV's Morning Xpress show, Bigirwa suggested that some candidates may not be genuinely interested in leading Parliament but could be using their bids to position themselves for possible ministerial appointments, especially those from the NRM.

The election of the Speaker of the 12th Parliament is expected to take place in May this year, with the outcome likely to be heavily influenced by the ruling party's majority in the House.