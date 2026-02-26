Uganda: Kabale Faces HIV Surge Amid Condom Shortages

25 February 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lukia Nantaba

Kabale District is experiencing an increase in HIV prevalence, according to the district's Health Educator, Alfred Besigense.

He told Nile Post that while the district averages 170 new HIV cases annually, 40 new cases have already been recorded in the last quarter alone.

"The increase in new infections is largely linked to a shortage of condoms in health facilities across the district. The situation worsened following the withdrawal of support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)," Besigense explained.

USAID support was withdrawn in January 2025 by the US government under President Donald Trump as part of a broader shift in US foreign policy, following an executive order to reevaluate foreign aid.

The move affected multiple health programs previously supported through international assistance, including HIV prevention initiatives.

Besigense noted that Kabale District previously distributed more than 10,000 condoms to health centers, but the supply has since dropped to about 2,000, making it difficult to meet community needs.

"The reduced supply has made it difficult to distribute condoms to various health centres across the district," he said.

He urged the public to take personal responsibility by purchasing condoms where possible and avoiding unprotected sexual activity.

Besigense also called on the government to prioritize HIV prevention programs to curb the further spread of the virus in the district.

