Zimbabwe: Passion Java, Wife Lily Divorce After 10-Year Marriage

Self-proclaimed cleric Passion Java and his wife, Lily Java, have officially dissolved their marriage after 10 years together.

The announcement follows months of speculation, after followers noticed last year that Lily had cleared her Instagram account and removed all content featuring Passion.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Lily confirmed that the marriage had been legally dissolved "for some time."

"After prayer, counsel, and much reflection, I want to formally acknowledge that my marriage has been legally dissolved for some time.

"While our covenant as husband and wife has ended, our shared responsibility as parents remains. Our three sons continue to be our highest priority," Lily wrote on her Facebook page.

She emphasised that their personal, spiritual and leadership journeys are now separate.

"We are no longer connected in marriage, leadership, or vision. Each of us is pursuing the individual path and assignment God has entrusted to us," Lily said.

In a separate statement, Java also confirmed the divorce, saying the decision was made after careful consideration.

"This moment serves to inform our partners, spiritual children, and all well-meaning Christians around the world that Lily and I have officially dissolved our marriage," he said.

"This decision was not made lightly, but with maturity, understanding, and peace. Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain friends and committed partners in raising our three beautiful children," said Java.

The divorce marks Java's second failed marriage. He previously divorced his first wife, Yasmin, in 2015, shortly after meeting Lily.

Java and Lily later married in Jamaica in 2016 and went on to have three children together.

Both parties have asked for privacy, understanding and prayers as they move forward separately, while maintaining what they described as mutual respect and peaceful co-parenting.