Namibia: Swapo's Elifas Dingara Defends N$1 Million Proposal As He Exits Parliament

Swapo parliamentarian Elifas Dingara, who once proposed that N$1 million be allocated to each Namibian, insists that his proposal was grounded in economic principles and demographic realities.

Dingara said this during his final speech after announcing his retirement from the National Assembly, where he served 16 years.

He said he is most likely to be remembered for his proposal to grant N$1 million to every Namibian, a motion which he tabled in 2023.

"The central premise was simple, yet profound: If we convert the value of our natural resources into citizen-held wealth before those resources lose relevance, we secure prosperity beyond minerals," he said.

Dingara said he is leaving parliament for the agriculture sector, where he will "demonstrate practical nation-building".

He called on parliamentarians to bring bold proposals to the assembly, and on ordinary Namibians to demand a fair share in the country's wealth.

Dingara confirmed his resignation to The Namibian yesterday.

Analysts say Dingara's sudden resignation indicates changing party dynamics.

Political analyst Sakaria Johannes says Dingara's resignation will have no significant impact in parliament.

"However, in the case of party dynamics, his resignation might reveal or reflect internal party dynamics like disagreements or strategic repositioning," he says.

Swapo deputy secretary general Uahekua Herunga yesterday, however, refuted any speculations of division or issues within the party during an interview with Confidante.

Johannes warns that the departure of an experienced parliamentarian like Dingara might shift intra-party alliances or influence networks.

Some critics on social media have expressed their disappointment, saying that Dingara represented the aspirations and ambitions of many and will be remembered as having stood alone to demand better living conditions for all.

Dingara's N$1 million for each Namibian proposal, tabled in the National Assembly in 2023 under the private member bill, was withdrawn.

With Dingara resigning, Swapo Party Youth League deputy secretary Christine Haindaka is next in line to parliament as per the party parliament list.

Last year, The Namibian reported that farm 1682 under the Gciriku Traditional Authority, measuring 2 558 hectares, will be donated to Dingara through the Kavango East Communal Land Board by Kassian Shipapo (67), who has owned the farm for more than 35 years without developing it.

"I want to transfer it into Dingara's name so he can develop it in terms of infrastructure. He will be farming his animals for 25 years. After that, he will return it to my name. I am transferring it to him without compensation," Shipapo had said.