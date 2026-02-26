Namibia: MP Shitana Slams N$2 Royalties

Namibian musicians are still earning as little as N$2 per broadcast play, a rate member of parliament (MP) and artist Frederick Shitana says has remained unchanged since independence.

Shitana raised the issue during a workshop on the draft copyright bill, hosted by the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (Bipa) in Windhoek last week.

The proposed legislation is expected to be tabled in the parliament later this year.

The workshop brought together lawmakers and industry stakeholders to discuss the draft Namibia copyright and related rights bill and ways to strengthen legal protection for creative works.

Shitana at the workshop said low remuneration rates continue to limit the financial viability of careers in music, with some artists receiving minimal royalty payments from the Namibian Society of Composers and Authors of Music (Nascam).

"As public representatives, we will continue fighting for our country," he said.

He said the issue extends beyond the music sector, describing it as a broader question of economic fairness.

Shitana criticised the absence of a national system for registering International Standard Recording Codes (ISRC), which he said restricts artists' ability to earn from digital platforms.

"We have Namibians reaching over three million viewers online, yet they are not earning from that reach. If we do not have an ISRC system in place, who is collecting that money?" he asked.

According to Shitana, Namibia's dependence on South Africa for ISRC registration places local artists at a disadvantage and may result in lost revenue. He said establishing a national system would improve accountability and income for creators.

"The time is now. We must act against this exploitation," he said.

Concerns about low earnings are shared by other industry figures.

Former Nascam board chairperson and jazz singer Erna Chimu says local artists continue to struggle financially despite strong demand for music.

"This is partly due to the agreement on royalties with foreign rights owners and the dominance of foreign music on Namibian radio stations, which makes it complicated for local artists to get their shares," she said.

Digital creators report similar difficulties.

Content creator Patrick Lela says delays in establishing local registration systems have limited his earnings despite a strong online following.

"I have now turned to the public for assistance, because the code is taking long to come," he says.

Bipa chief executive Ainna Kaundu says the creative sector has the potential to contribute more to economic growth if structural challenges are addressed.

"Namibia's creative sector is on the cusp of becoming a driving force for economic growth," she says.

She says converting creative output into sustainable economic opportunities is priority.

Questions sent to Nascam interim chief executive Ferdinand Gertze about the reported N$2 per-play rate and royalty distribution had not been answered by the time of publication.