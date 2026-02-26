South Africa: Eastern Cape Man Raises Siblings On R100 a Day After Losing Parents

The man earns R100 a day helping a local business supply water by truck to businesses and community members in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape.

The 26-year-old saves his R100 daily wage until month end to buy groceries, uniforms and insurance for his two siblings.

When both his parents died last year, a 26-year-old man from Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape had to step in and care for his two siblings.

He now works for a business that supplies water by truck to businesses and community members hosting ceremonies. He earns R100 a day.

But he does not take the money each day.

"I wait until month end so that I can get a salary and buy what we need. If I take that money each day I will not be able to use it wisely," he said.

At month end, he buys groceries, school uniforms and pays an insurance policy for his siblings.

He buys school uniforms in December when the price is lower. If his brother needs something during the year, he looks for a shop running a special.

He also buys in bulk.

"Buying 25kg of rice, mealie meal, five litres of cooking oil, and vegetable combos helps because those last for two months except for vegetables," he said.

He is saving for a driver's licence.

"I am still thinking about a second job to make extra income so that I can get the licence money quickly," he said.

Once he has the licence, he wants to drive trucks.

"My wish is to be a long-distance truck driver so that I can build a home for my siblings. All I want is for them to be safe and never go to bed hungry," he said.

"I am working hard so that my siblings don't end up being taken by family members who don't even love them," he said.