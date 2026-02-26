South Africa: Gauteng Health Department Wants Higher Fees At Public Clinics

The Gauteng Department of Health has proposed higher fees at public clinics and hospitals under the Uniform Patient Fee Schedule.

Gauteng residents must submit written comments to the Department of Health by 22 March 2026 via email or postal address.

Mothers who queue before sunrise at public clinics could soon pay more for basic care.

The Gauteng Department of Health is calling for public comment on proposed fee increases at state clinics and hospitals across the province.

The proposed changes fall under the Uniform Patient Fee Schedule, the system that decides what patients pay at public health facilities. Fees under this system are means tested. That means what you pay depends on what you earn.

The new tariffs were published in Gauteng Provincial Gazette number 064, General Notice 137 of 2026, on 20 February 2026.

The department says the aim is to make sure fees match the cost of services. It also says healthcare must stay accessible to indigent and vulnerable groups.

Officials stress this is only a call for comment. The new tariffs are not in place yet. Current fees remain until the consultation process ends and approvals are finalised.

For families who survive on small wages or social grants, even a small increase can mean choosing between transport money and medicine.

Residents can read the full Gazette for free on the Government Printing Works eGazette website.

Written submissions must clearly refer to General Notice 137 of 2026 on the draft revision of tariffs. People must include their full name or the name of their organisation, along with contact details. Comments must be sent to the email or postal address listed in the Gazette.

All comments must reach the department within 30 days of publication, by 22 March 2026.