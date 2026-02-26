Namibia: Govt, Unions Sign Civil Servants' Salary Increase

25 February 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The government, the Namibia Public Workers Union (Napwu), and the Namibia National Teachers' Union (Nantu) have signed a 5% salary adjustment agreement for civil servants over the two financial years 2026/27 and 2027/28.

This was announced on Wednesday by Napwu general secretary Petrus Nevonga.

"For the 2026/27 financial year we have agreed on a flat increase of N$700 per month for staff members on grades 15 and 14 while 5% on basic salaries was agreed on for staff members for grade 13 to 1 with effect 1 April," said Nevonga.

Nevonga added that a 5% salary increment for grades 15 to 1 was agreed for the 2027/2028 financial year effective 1 April 2027.

A 7% transport adjustment for civil servants below management was also agreed upon, while a 5% medical aid levy was removed to allow public servants to utilise public healthcare.

Nevonga said negotiations were not easy but assured that all due processes were followed.

Cabinet secretary Emilia Mkusa applauded all unions involved in the negotiations, saying that the increments were done for the benefit of civil servants and that it shows the government's commitment in taking care of civil servants.

