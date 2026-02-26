Somalia Urges Urgent Aid Response As Drought Worsens

25 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali visited the headquarters of the Somali Disaster Management Agency on Wednesday for talks on the country's worsening drought crisis, officials said.

During the visit, the minister held a meeting with the agency's commissioner Mahamud Moalim Abdulle, focusing on the expanding impact of drought across several regions.

Abdulle briefed the minister on the severity of the situation, warning that the drought has reached critical levels in some areas, with many families facing acute shortages of food and water.

"The situation in some areas is alarming, with communities struggling to access basic necessities," he said, according to officials.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Abdisalam called on the international community, Somali citizens, and in particular business leaders and religious scholars, to mobilise urgent humanitarian support for those affected.

The foreign ministry also said it had informed embassies and international organisations that SoDMA is the sole national authority mandated to coordinate, monitor and manage humanitarian relief operations in the country.

"All humanitarian assistance and coordination should be channelled through SoDMA to ensure transparency, efficiency, and that aid reaches the intended beneficiaries," the statement said.

