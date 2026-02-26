South Africa: 80% of Joburg Trading Permits Uncollected - South African News Briefs - February 26, 2026

Joburg Says 80% Of Trading Permits Uncollected

The City of Johannesburg has said that almost 80% of printed trading permits have not been collected, reports EWN. The traders complained that they have not received their permits, and they are being forcefully removed by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department. The Department of Economic Development said that while it acknowledges that it still needs to get through thousands of applications, it said over 900 permits that have been approved have not been collected. Traders have called for a transparent database. They also suggested that their block leaders be given a letter of authority and be recognised as the people responsible for groups of people to keep communication singular.

Influencers Warned to Declare Earnings

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has said that its crackdown on social media influencers is continuing in the background as the country's digital sector pulls in big numbers, reports EWN. Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the agency is still refining its definition of influencers while profiling the sector to better understand it. Following earlier warnings for creators to declare their earnings. SARS said it will continue handling influencer tax matters individually under existing income tax rules, while encouraging voluntary registration as it works toward clearer guidelines.

City of Cape Town Intensifies War on Water Wastage

The City of Cape Town (CoCT) has said that it is intensifying efforts to clamp down on water wastage, with major investment going into ageing infrastructure and leak repairs, reports EWN. R500 million has been allocated to replace 50 kilometres of water pipes. City officials said in just six months, nearly 22,000 leaks have already been repaired. Residents are urged to report leaks as the city confronts declining dam levels, currently at 57%, and increasingly unpredictable rainfall linked to climate change. The city said it has an ambitious new water programme aimed at securing the metro's water future.

