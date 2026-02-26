Rwanda: New Film Traces Umuganda's Role in Rwanda's Rebuilding Process

A new cultural documentary by Zion Films Company is set to present a fresh perspective on Rwanda's post-1994 recovery by examining Umuganda as a long-standing philosophy that continues to shape the country's social fabric.

Titled Umuganda, the film is written and directed by Zion Sulaiman Mukasa Matovu and seeks to broaden global narratives about Rwanda, which for decades have largely centred on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

While acknowledging the importance of remembrance, the documentary shifts focus to how collective civic responsibility has helped rebuild trust, unity and shared ownership among citizens.

Widely recognised today as a monthly community service activity, Umuganda is portrayed in the film not merely as a government-led programme but as a cultural and spiritual philosophy rooted in pre-colonial traditions. The practice brings citizens together to build homes, plant trees, clean neighbourhoods and construct public infrastructure.

According to the filmmaker, the documentary draws on testimonies from a diverse cross-section of Rwandans and traces the evolution of Umuganda--from a traditional practice embedded in everyday community life, through colonial disruption, to its modern revival after 1994 as part of national unity and reconciliation efforts.

"Through testimonies from elders, policymakers, youth and community leaders, the documentary follows Umuganda's transformation and its role in strengthening social cohesion," Matovu explained.

He said the motivation behind the project was to offer a more nuanced understanding of Rwanda beyond trauma-focused narratives often portrayed by international filmmakers.

"There is a tendency to define Rwanda through a single chapter of its history," he said. "But Rwanda is also a story of discipline, values and people who chose to rebuild together. Umuganda represents that choice."

The film has already undergone private cultural screenings with elders, national stakeholders and members of the Rwanda Elders Advisory Forum, whose feedback was incorporated to enhance historical accuracy and depth.

Currently in its final production phase, Umuganda is expected to premiere nationally in early March before being submitted to international film festivals and award platforms.

The filmmakers say the project aims to contribute to global conversations on resilience, social cohesion and sustainable development by highlighting community-driven solutions rooted in cultural values.