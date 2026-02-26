Zimbabwe: Parliament Invites Public Input On Constitutional Amendment (No.3) Bill Which Proposes Extension of Presidential Term

The Parliament of Zimbabwe has invited the public to submit their views on the proposed Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Bill (H.B. 1), 2026, following its recent gazetting.

The proposed amendment includes extending the presidential term from the current five years to seven years and introducing a parliamentary process for the election of the President.

The invitation marks the start of a 90-day public consultation period from the date of gazetting.

The process will allow citizens to make written submissions and participate in public hearings before Parliament deliberates on the proposed constitutional changes and considers the Bill for passage into law.

Part of the official invitation cites Section 328(4) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which states:

"(4) Immediately after the Speaker has given notice of a Constitutional Bill in terms of subsection (3), Parliament must invite members of the public to express their views on the proposed Bill in public meetings and through written submissions, and must convene meetings and provide facilities to enable the public to do so."

Parliament said the consultation process is in line with constitutional requirements and is intended to promote participatory democracy.

"In compliance with this peremptory constitutional provision, and as part of public consultations meant to enhance participatory democracy, Parliament of Zimbabwe is inviting comments on the Constitution of Zimbabwe Number 3 Bill, H.B. 1, 2026, for consideration by the relevant Committee(s)," the notice reads.

Parliament added that dates and venues for public hearings will be announced in due course.