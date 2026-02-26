Zimbabwe: Former Footballers Abbas Amidu, Reuben Mhlanga Sentenced to 12 Years in Jail Prison for Drug Dealing

Former CAPS United and Kaizer Chiefs player Abbas Amidu has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of dealing in dangerous drugs.

Amidu was sentenced alongside his accomplice, Reuben Kudzai Mhlanga, a former Dynamos player.

The duo was arrested in June last year along the Harare-Bulawayo highway after they were found in possession of over 750 kg of dagga and other dangerous drugs without supporting paperwork.

Amidu and Mhlanga were sentenced on Tuesday.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that crime does not pay. This follows the arrest, conviction, and sentencing of two former soccer players, Tumai Matsika (Abbas Amidu) and Kudzai (Reuben) Mhlanga, for dealing in dangerous drugs (dagga).

"The two appeared in court on 24th February 2026 for sentencing and were each sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment."

Amidu was part of the 2016 CAPS United Premier Soccer League title-winning side.

The former Kaizer Chiefs forward also had a good outing for Makepekepe during the 2017 CAF Champions League campaign.