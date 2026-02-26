Zimbabwe: Former Footballers Abbas Amidu, Reuben Mhlanga Sentenced to 12 Years in Jail Prison for Drug Dealing

26 February 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Former CAPS United and Kaizer Chiefs player Abbas Amidu has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of dealing in dangerous drugs.

Amidu was sentenced alongside his accomplice, Reuben Kudzai Mhlanga, a former Dynamos player.

The duo was arrested in June last year along the Harare-Bulawayo highway after they were found in possession of over 750 kg of dagga and other dangerous drugs without supporting paperwork.

Amidu and Mhlanga were sentenced on Tuesday.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that crime does not pay. This follows the arrest, conviction, and sentencing of two former soccer players, Tumai Matsika (Abbas Amidu) and Kudzai (Reuben) Mhlanga, for dealing in dangerous drugs (dagga).

"The two appeared in court on 24th February 2026 for sentencing and were each sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment."

Amidu was part of the 2016 CAPS United Premier Soccer League title-winning side.

The former Kaizer Chiefs forward also had a good outing for Makepekepe during the 2017 CAF Champions League campaign.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.