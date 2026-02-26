Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF's Politburo Approves Tungwarara's Co-Option Into Party's Central Committee

26 February 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZANU PF's politburo has finally approved the co-option of controversial businessman Paul Tungwarara in the party's Central Committee.

The approval comes after months of stalling and tension in Manicaland over the co-option of Tungwarara, which had threatened divisions in the province.

ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa confirmed the development after Wednesday's politburo session at the party's headquarters.

"I am glad to announce that Cde Tungwarara has now been accepted as the member of the Central Committee of ZANU PF. I want to congratulate him," said Mutsvangwa.

Tungwarara's secondment by Manicaland Province torched a storm last year after ZANU PF's political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha nullified the leadership's recommendation, arguing it violated the party's legal statutes.

The ZANU-PF Manicaland Provincial Coordinating Committee recommended Tungwarara's co-option into the Central Committee to replace Dorothy Mabika, who stepped down from the position last year.

"I would like to congratulate Manicaland Province for this selection which has found favour with the politburo in the same vein as the selection of Cde Tagwirei by Harare Province and became a member of the Central Committee.

"This is an injection of new blood into the party, young business people who have fresh ideas about how to generate wealth for the country, how to run the economy.

"Their inclusion into ZANU PF leadership will ensure that we get fresh ideas as to how we can attune the party to the demands of a modern fourth industrial revolution country," added Mutsvangwa.

The Central Committee is ZANU PF's most powerful body between congresses, and Tungwarara's s appointment marks a significant political manoeuvre by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's special advisor.

