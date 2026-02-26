South Africa: Gqeberha Budget Bungle Sparks Protest

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality officials will visit Westville informal settlement next Tuesday to give feedback on its plan for the area

Residents of Westville informal settlement in KwaDwesi Extension in Gqeberha protested outside City Hall on Wednesday, demanding that council prioritise their community in its budget.

In August, we reported on protests by this community. Trucks were torched. They were demanding electricity and a municipal layout plan for the provision of water, sewers and streets, and sites for future houses and a clinic for their area.

On Wednesday, protesters gathered as members of council were meeting inside to discuss budget allocations. This follows a notice by the human settlements department of its intention to take back R440-million in unspent conditional grants from the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality due to significant underspending.

"Officials have not done their jobs," said Sipho Ntsondwa, chairperson of Westville informal settlement. Ntsondwa said they have been waiting for services for 28 years and staged several protests over the years.

Mncekeleli Swapi, who lives alone in a three-room shack, said one of his rooms collapsed due to extreme weather conditions. "When it rains, we stay indoors because streets are slippery as there are no tar or paved roads. Many new areas in Nelson Mandela Bay are being upgraded, while Westville is ignored," he said.

"They [politicians and municipal officials] only come when we protest and then disappear. They will come when it's time to vote this year. My wife died three years ago living in a shack," said Swapi.

Madoda Mcwabeni, manager in the office of the Executive Director of Human Settlements, came out and apologised to the protesters. He said a layout plan for Westville informal settlement was passed in council in November.

Protesters were promised they would get feedback on these plans on Tuesday.

Mcwabeni said a copy of the layout plan for Westville has been sent to ward 36 Councillor Khanyisa Mani (ANC) which will be printed out and shared with residents ahead of their meeting on Tuesday.