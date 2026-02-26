Ethiopia: Tigray Trade and Export Agency Says Fuel Supply to Region Completely Cut Off Since January

Addis Abeba -Tigray Trade and Export Agency The Tigray Trade and Export Agency has announced that fuel supply to the Tigray region has been completely suspended since January, warning of severe disruptions to public services, infrastructure projects, and healthcare delivery.

In a statement, reported by regional broadcaster Tigrai Tv, the agency said that the monthly supply of fuel and diesel to Tigray had already sharply declined in recent years, dropping from between 12 and 15 million liters per month to just 850,000 liters since February 2025. However, it noted that the supply has now been entirely halted since January 2026.

According to the agency, the suspension has significantly affected the functioning of regular public and government services, as well as ongoing infrastructure works across the region.

The agency further stated that rising inflation in goods and services has worsened the situation, making it increasingly difficult for communities to sustain their livelihoods. It added that several health institutions, including Ayder Referral Hospital, have been unable to provide both regular and emergency medical services due to fuel shortages.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The agency also reported that 93 petrol stations operating in Tigray have suffered heavy financial losses and accumulated debts as a result of the prolonged supply disruption.

The agency called on the relevant authorities to reconsider the decision and urgently resume fuel supply to the region.

In mid-2025, the supply of fuel shipments into the Tigray region saw a dramatic decline, with deliveries dropping by over 85% compared to expected monthly quotas.

Tekleshe Gebrehiwot, Communications Director at the agency, told Addis Standard fuel inflows decreased from around 5.2 million litres in May to just about 2.09 million litres in June, indicating a sharp contraction.

The official has warned that this steep reduction in fuel availability is having a serious negative effect on aid operations across the region. With fuel in short supply:

Humanitarian activities such as food distribution, health services, and emergency logistics are becoming increasingly difficult to sustain.

Transport of aid supplies between urban centres and rural communities has been severely disrupted because vehicles lack the fuel needed to make deliveries.

This challenge compounds longer-standing structural issues: even before the latest decline, fuel has been a critical bottleneck for humanitarian efforts in northern Ethiopia's conflict-affected areas, hampering the delivery and distribution of lifesaving relief.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The shortage of fuel does not only affect humanitarian convoys" Teklesh said,but also "impacts electricity generation, medical facilities, agriculture cultural activities, and other basic services that depend on fuel-powered infrastructure."